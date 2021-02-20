IQ.cash (IQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $138,029.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $246,211.78 and approximately $138,029.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.00423384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00061108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00077441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.37 or 0.00388872 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00163177 BTC.

IQ.cash Token Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars.

