IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $15.68 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. IQeon has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $457,729.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQeon has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00004993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.00826232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.33 or 0.05085338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018714 BTC.

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

