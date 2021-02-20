IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Tops $15.52 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $401,582.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.46 or 0.00779846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.32 or 0.04618216 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

