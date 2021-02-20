Iridium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,231.00 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 69.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded up 199.3% against the US dollar. Iridium has a market cap of $57,456.90 and $1,231.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00465179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00091492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00398132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

