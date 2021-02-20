iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $253.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

