iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,455 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Shares of IYY stock remained flat at $$99.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,779. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.95.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

