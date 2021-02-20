iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 3,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.89% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

