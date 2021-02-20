iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.80. 4,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

