iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29. 136,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 73,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

