iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.