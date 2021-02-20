iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

