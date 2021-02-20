iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.50

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.50 and traded as high as $68.46. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 6,236 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

