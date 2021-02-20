Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $5.75. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 7,439 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

