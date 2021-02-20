ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.30. 193,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 281,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

