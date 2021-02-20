Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $52,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

