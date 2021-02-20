Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

DKILY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

