Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and traded as low as $17.25. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 4,941 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

