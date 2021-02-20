Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 36,933 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

