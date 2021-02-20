Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 77,165 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $41.49 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

