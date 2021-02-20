Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 974,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.11% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

