Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 371,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPRO stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.