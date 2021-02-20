Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 222,545 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 222,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,396,294 shares of company stock valued at $240,248,753 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3,500.50 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

