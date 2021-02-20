Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Smartsheet worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Smartsheet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $914,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,929 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,974. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

