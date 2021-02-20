Jennison Associates LLC Buys 34,383 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,484. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

