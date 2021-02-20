Jennison Associates LLC Buys 4,358 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Alleghany worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $609.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $826.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

