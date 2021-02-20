Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 488,577 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 488,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.96% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,997 shares of company stock worth $11,890,977. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE ELF opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

