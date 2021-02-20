Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,910 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 72,921 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Kinross Gold worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

