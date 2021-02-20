Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,581 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Lemonade worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,092,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,840,887 shares of company stock worth $236,325,091 in the last 90 days.

LMND opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

