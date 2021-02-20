Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SelectQuote worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at $43,130,551.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 64,400 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,776,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 869,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,999,382.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,528 shares of company stock worth $18,576,098. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of SLQT opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.94.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

