Jennison Associates LLC Has $14.10 Million Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.92% of Gossamer Bio worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market cap of $822.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

