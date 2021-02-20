Jennison Associates LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 230.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Plains GP worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

