Jennison Associates LLC Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Brookline Bancorp worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,867 shares of company stock worth $164,639 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

