Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,144 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Adecoagro worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 50.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,908,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

AGRO stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $976.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.