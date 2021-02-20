Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.60 Million Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Utz Brands worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTZ opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

