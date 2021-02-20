Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.72 Million Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 247.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,879 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.70% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

