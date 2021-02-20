Jennison Associates LLC Has $19.72 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.46% of Huron Consulting Group worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -291.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research firms recently commented on HURN. Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

