Jennison Associates LLC Has $20.72 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,120 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

