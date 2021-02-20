Jennison Associates LLC Has $21.15 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,721 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $6,865,638.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,372,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,276,140.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,001 shares of company stock worth $38,870,466. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

