Jennison Associates LLC Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.60% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWPH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $213.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,323,768 shares of company stock worth $14,670,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

