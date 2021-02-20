Jennison Associates LLC Has $23.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.58% of Hamilton Lane worth $23,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $94.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.