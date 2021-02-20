Jennison Associates LLC Has $24.10 Million Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865,788 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.55% of SunPower worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,184 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR opened at $37.76 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. UBS Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.