Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,843 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.35% of Byline Bancorp worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 174,136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129,011 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.