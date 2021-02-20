Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,422 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vertex worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $89,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $38.98 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

