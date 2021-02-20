Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,111 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Sunnova Energy International worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 12,700 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $461,010.00. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,583,807 shares of company stock worth $296,840,916.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

