Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,342 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hill-Rom worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after buying an additional 161,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

