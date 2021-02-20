Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.09% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.78 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

