Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.13% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

