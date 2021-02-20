Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 23,183 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Outset Medical worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.