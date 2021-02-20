Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,447 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

