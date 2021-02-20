Jennison Associates LLC Sells 105,536 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.87% of AssetMark Financial worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.87 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $848,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 18,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $453,638.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 232,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,322.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,301 shares of company stock worth $7,076,133 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

